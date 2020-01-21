Petty Officer First Class, Arthur David Barron, (United States Navy, Retired), a resident of Pace, Florida and formerly of Ozark, left this world on Saturday, January 18, 2020. He was 95 years old. Funeral services will be held 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, January 22, 2020, from Newton Baptist Church with Reverend Jim Hill and Reverend Bobby Taylor officiating. Interment will follow in Pleasant Hill Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery (1927 CR 7708, Troy, Alabama 36081) with Full Military Honors, Holman Funeral Home and Cremations of Ozark directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home in Ozark Tuesday from 4:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. Condolences may be expressed at www.HolmanFuneralHome.com
Barron (PO1 USN Ret.), Arthur David
