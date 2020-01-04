Quintalene "Gwen" Barron Quintalene "Gwen" Barron, a resident of Abbeville, died Friday morning, January 3, 2020. She was 88. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, January 5, 2020, in the Holman-Abbeville Mortuary Chapel with Reverend Ray S. Reiley officiating. Burial will follow in the Abbeville Memorial Cemetery-East. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 P.M. Sunday in the mortuary chapel. Mrs. Barron was a native of the Echo Community of Dale County and was reared in Barbour County. She lived in Abbeville all her adult lifetime. Mrs. Barron was of the Methodist faith. She was retired from Alabama Power Company, after thirty years employement, in the Abbeville office. She was preceded in death by her mother, Evaleta Goff and a sister, Dean McCall. Flowers will be acceped or memorial contributions may be made to Encompass Hospice, 3379 West Main Street, Suite A, Dothan, AL 36305. Surviving relatives include her husband, Paul E. Barron, a daughter, Paula Lindsay, a son, Steve Barron, all of Abbeville; six grandchildren, Kevin Mills (Sheri), Stacey Wiley (Norman Yeater), Shane Mauldin (Jenny), Kristin Barron, Kyle Barron (Jenna) and Courtney Lusk (Kenneth); thirteen great-grandchildren, Brooke Mauldin, Alex Mauldin (Ally), Kaitlin Graves, Jordan Mills, Gage Graves, Hunter Mills, Emily Cook, Kyler Barron, Aldon Peters, Addie Barron, Kaiden Lusk, Kylie Lusk and Khloe Lusk; three great-great-grandchildren, Aleena Mauldin, Thomas Mauldin and Everleigh Graves. Serving as active pallbearers will be Kyle Barron, Gage Graves, Hunter Mills, Kyler Barron, Aldon Peters and Kevin Mills. Holman Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of funeral arrangements. Phone 334-585-5261.You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com.
Barron, Quintalene
