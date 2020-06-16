Charlotte Starling "Lottie" Bartlett, age 3, a resident of Dothan, ran into the arms of Jesus Saturday night, June 13, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, June 18, 2020, in the Calvary Baptist Church with Pastor Paul Thompson and Reverend James Drake officiating. Burial will follow in the Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery in Headland.The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 PM Wednesday at the mortuary in Headland. Social distancing guidelines will be observed at the visitation and the funeral. Holman-Headland Mortuary& Cremations is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Anza Imani Rescue Foundation, 239 County Road 836, Clanton, AL 35046 or to the Calvary Baptist Church "Adoption Fund", 901 Montezuma Avenue, Dothan, AL 36303. Lottie was born on Good Friday, April 14, 2017. She came into the world quickly and never stopped running. She had an infectious smile, and she brought laughter and joy to her family and anyone with whom she brushed shoulders. She is survived by her parents, Tyler and Chelsey Friedman Bartlett, two sisters, Chloe Bartlett and Noelle Bartlett, a brother, Luke Bartlett, all of Dothan; grandparents, Todd "Poppie" and Jeanne Friedman of Headland, "Papa" Mark Bartlett (Connie) of Guntersville and Tracy Drake of Altoona, great-grandparents Nell Bartlett of Douglas, and Billy and Dorothy Buckelew of Albertville; several aunts, uncles and cousins. You may sign a guest register at: www.holmanmortuaries.com. Phone 334-693-3371

