Mrs. Miriam Roberta Paulk Batchelor, a resident of Ariton, died Friday, December 27, 2019, at her home, the day before her 92nd birthday. Funeral services for Mrs. Batchelor will be held 2:00 P.M. Sunday, December 29, 2019, in the Chapel of Holman Funeral Home and Cremations in Ozark with Pastor Randy Adams officiating. Interment will follow in Ariton Cemetery, Holman Funeral Home directing. he family will receive friends at the funeral home in Ozark Sunday from 1:00 P.M. until service time. Condolences may be expressed at www.HolmanFuneralHome.com
Batchelor, Mrs. Miriam Roberta Paulk
To plant a tree in memory of Miriam Batchelor as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.