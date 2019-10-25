Rodney Fleming Bateman, a resident of Dothan, Alabama passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019. He was 58. A celebration of life gathering will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the Grimes community center at 6:30pm. Rodney was born on July 17, 1961 to the late Hansel and Patricia Bateman. During his childhood, Rodney was able to travel the world because of his father being in the United States Air Force. He later went on to become owner of his father's pawn shop, Central Pawn and Jewelry in Ozark, Alabama. Rodney loved to hunt during his free time and most of all loved to spend time with his family. Rodney is survived by his wife of 30 years, Barbara Bateman; his children, Erica Bateman, Jared (Monica) Bateman, Sherri (James) French; his two sisters, Cindy Bateman and Melinda (Joshua) Tankersley; nieces and nephews, Kristie (Addison) Latham, Shanna Manning, Joshua Tankersley and Jasmine Tankersley; great-nieces, Trinity and Sophia; a host of loving extended family; and his best friend Michael Thames. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
