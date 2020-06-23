Mr. Elton Battles of Dothan, AL (formally of Hartford, AL) passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at his residence. He was 85 years old. A private service will be held at Sunset Funeral Home with Rev. Wendell Holmes officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. Flowers are being accepted or memorial donations may be made to Kindred Hospice or the Alzheimer's Association. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home. www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

