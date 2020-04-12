Mrs. Mildred Spencer Johnson Battles, age 96, a resident of Dothan, died Saturday April 11, 2020 at the home of her daughter in Cottonwood. Private family Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday April 14, 2020 at the Memphis Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend's Jim Tate and Rick Glenn officiating and Glover Funeral Home of Dothan directing. Mrs. Battles was born on August 21, 1923 in Houston County the daughter of Walter L. Johnson and Lonie Abigail Pickle Johnson. She was a homemaker, caregiver, baby sitter, and a seamstress. Mrs. Battles was the Nursery Coordinator at Memphis Baptist Church for many years, she also served as preschool Sunday School Teacher for over 70 years. She was a 1942 graduate of Cottonwood High School and a member of Memphis Baptist Church for most of her life. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Harmon Battles, 4 sisters, Meril Howell, Inez Stringfellow, Maxine Smith, and Pauline Crawford; 4 brothers, Clarence Johnson, Olis Johnson, Ray Johnson and Earl Johnson; a son-in-law, Hasten McCardle. Survivors include: 2 daughters, Edna Battles McCardle, Cottonwood; Vicki Battles Green (Rev. Joe), Knoxville, Tn.; 1 sister, Jewell Steel Butler, Dothan; 7 grandchildren, Wendy Williams (David), Stacy McCardle (Kim), Kristy Lee (Heath) all of Cottonwood; Matthew Green (Julie), Crossville, Tn.; Charis Poole and Stephanie Green, and Hannah Cooper (Mark), all of Knoxville, Tn.; 13 great-grandchildren, Kassidy Williams, Jaylin Marchman (Tyler), Amanda Neuman, Cody McCardle (Brianna Hernandez), Benjamin McCardle (Brianna Chiles), Dylan McCardle, Chloe Lee, Joshiah, Green, Levi Green, Lucy Green, Allan Poole, Analise Poole and Raylyn Cooper; 1 great-great granddaughter, Finnley Graham; 4 sisters-in-law, Carolyn Hall (Gene), Dothan; Rudean Howell, Dothan; Frances Ingram, Hartford, and Debbie Johnson; several nieces and nephews. Special thank you to Kindred Hospice and all of nurses and caregivers especially Miriam and Montrel. Glover Funeral Home of Dothan has been entrusted with the arrangements. (334) 699-3888. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com.
