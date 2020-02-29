OZARK. Mr. Wayne Battles, a resident of Ozark, died late Thursday afternoon, February 27, 2020 in Dale Medical Center. He was 83. You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com

Service information

Mar 3
Visitation
Tuesday, March 3, 2020
11:45AM-12:45PM
Glencoe – Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff Highway
Glencoe, AL 35905
