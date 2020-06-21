Mr. Ron Batts, a resident of Ozark, died Tuesday morning, June 16, 2020 in Arcadia, Louisiana. He was 62. Funeral services, with military honors, will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, June 22, 2020 in the Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Scott E. Thompson officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 PM Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 75856, Topeka, KS 66675. Mr. Batts was born July 20, 1957 in Avon Park, Florida and grew up in Sebring, Florida. He graduated from Sebring High School where he excelled in Track and Field. Mr. Batts was a veteran of the United States Army before returning to Sebring, Florida. He moved to Ozark in 1992 and was formerly employed with Jack Deloney and Durwood Deloney. Mr. Batts was currently employed with AMX Trucking in Ashford as a truck driver. He was an avid Florida Gators Fan, enjoyed his LOUD rock & roll music, gardening, and riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. Mr. Batts was preceded in death by his daughter, Alicia Batts; his father, Curtis Buford Batts; sister, Connie Christian and brother, Billy Batts. Surviving relatives include his wife of forty-two years, Darlene Turner Batts, Ozark; his son, Curtis Batts (Crystal Lee Bartlett), Dallas, TX; his mother, Deloris Weaver Batts, Ozark; sister, Randy Hardin (James), Bristol, FL; six grandchildren, Anthony, Lindsey, Isabell, Gwen, Gabe, and Austin; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law from the Turner family, Marie Lucas (David), Linda Adkins, Lisa Reeves, all of Dothan; Tammy Mitchell, Marianna, FL, Donna Reed (Doug), Tallahassee, FL and Keith Turner, Midland City, AL; several nieces, nephews, and foster siblings. The family request that everyone attending services dress in casual clothes which includes shorts, flip flops and your favorite collegiate football shirt. You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com
