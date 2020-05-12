Betty Lee Fitzhugh Bauer, a resident of Dothan, passed away, Saturday, May 9, 2020. She was 91. Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warriors 1460 Boswell Rd., Bonifay, FL, 32425 or Samaritan's Purse (Operation Heal Our Patriots) P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC, 28607 or make a donation at www.Samaritanspurse.org The family would like to sincerely thank the following for their loving care of Betty: Dayspring Hospice, especially Tamara, Malekae and Lynn, and her other special caregivers LaShanda and Melba during her time at home. Glover Funeral Home of Dothan has been entrusted with the arrangements. (334) 699-3888. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com.
