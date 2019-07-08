W.G. (Bill) Bauman, Jr of Dothan passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019 at his home. He was 55 years old. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019 in the chapel of Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home in Geneva with Rev. Jerry Moore officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Ida Cemetery with Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home of Geneva directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday beginning at 2:00 p.m. Family ask that flowers be omitted, and donations be made to Southwind Drum and Bugle Corps P.O. Box 851874 Mobile, Al 36685-1874. www.whwfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.