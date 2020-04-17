Charles Legran Baxley, a resident of Texasville, Alabama, died Wednesday night, April 15, 2020. Holman Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com. Phone 334-585-5261.

To plant a tree in memory of Charles Baxley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries