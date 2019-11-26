Charles Quay Baxley Charles Quay Baxley, a resident of the Bertha Community of Dale County, died early Monday morning, Nov. 25, 2019, in the Henry County Health & Rehabilitation Facility in Abbeville. He was 87. Memorial services, with Masonic Rites, will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday, November 29, 2019, in the New Hope Baptist Church with Reverend Bernie Raines officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Holman-Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 P.M. Friday in the church sanctuary. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com
