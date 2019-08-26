Foye Baxley, 83, of Dothan, passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Flowers Hospital. She was born in Houston County on September 29, 1935 to the late Alton Reeves and Valeria (Fletcher) Reeves Plant. Funeral Services will be 3PM, Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Ward Wilson Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to service, private burial to follow. In addition to her parents Foye was preceded in death by an infant brother: Roy Reeves and a daughter: Elizabeth Brannon. Foye was a faithful and active member for many years at Grandview Baptist Church. Survivors include her loving husband of 67 years: Billy Baxley, children: Cassandra (Don) Canady, Robin (Donald Ray) Taylor, and Alan Baxley; son-in-law: Charlie Brannon; sister: Faye McNeill; grandchildren: Julie Flint, Jeremy Brannon, Lindsey Barton, Daniel Taylor, Evan Canady, Aubree Canady, Paul Baxley, and Ana Kight; and twelve great-grandchildren. Flowers are accepted or memorial contributions can be made to Grandview Baptist Church Building Fund: 2400 Forrester Rd, Dothan, AL 36301.
