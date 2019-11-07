Mr. Max Paul Baxley of Samson, Alabama passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. He was 73 years old. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 7, 2019 in the Chapel of Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home in Geneva with Minister Harry O. Adkison and Reverend Dr. Dean Moore officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Ridge United Methodist Church Cemetery with Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home of Geneva directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday beginning at 10 a.m. Mr. Baxley was born on June 4, 1946 to the late Lennie Lee and Myrtie Ausley Baxley. Max was an avid fisherman who also enjoyed a good game of golf and shooting pool. He loved attending all the sporting events that his daughter, Paula and her children, John Ross and Anslee participated in over the years. He retired after 25 1/2 years from the Geneva County Health Department as a State Environmentalist. Mr. Baxley was a 1964 graduate of Samson High School and a 1969 graduate of Troy University. Samson First United Methodist Church was blessed to have had Mr. Baxley as a member of their congregation for 47 years. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brother-in-law's, Charles Jones, and Jim Knowles; father and mother-in-law, H.S. "Preach" and Ora B. Jones; and one nephew, Randy Jones. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 47 years, Mildred J. Baxley of Samson; one daughter, Paula Baxley Finch (Britt) of Samson; two grandchildren, John Ross Finch (Shayla) of Hartford, and Anslee Hope Finch of Troy; one sister, Madelyn B. Knowles of Geneva; one brother, Lynn D. Baxley (Mary Margaret) of Enterprise; three sister-in-law's Betty F. Jones of Samson, Mary Evelyn Wind (Herbert) of Cairo, GA, and Mary Jones of Washington, GA; and many special nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the loving and caring staff of the Chautauqua Rehabilitation and Nursing Center along with Regency Hospice of Defuniak Springs, FL. The family would also like to thank Dr. William Hayden Childs and Dr. Saeeda Malik for their friendship and care. www.whwfuneralhome.com
