Mr. Harold L. Baxter, age 83 of Newville, AL; visitation will be Tuesday, October 22, 2019 4-6 PM at the funeral home; funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 1:00 PM at the Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church in Newville, AL; under the direction of the caring staffs of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care".
