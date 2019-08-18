Leon Baxter passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at his residence. He was 81 years old. Leon was born in Donaldsonville, GA. He lived his early years in Malone, FL. Leon was known as the Wrestling Pro who wrestled in the 1960's and early 1970's. He also was employed with the Houston County Sheriff's Department where he served as a Sargent at the Houston County Jail from 1977 until his retirement in 1999. His passion was to serve people and law enforcement with the Houston County Sheriff's Department. Leon loved working at Dothan Livestock and enjoyed raising cows. He enjoyed it so much he would often say "I would do it for free, they don't even have to pay me for it". Leon was a member of Rehobeth Baptist Church. Survivors include his wife, Sara Baxter; his son, David (Robin) Baxter; his daughter, Leona (Rex) Howard; his three grandchildren; his sister in law, Pearl Baxter; and several nieces and nephews. Per Leon's request there will not be any memorial services. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
