Martha Carolyn Baxter, 81, of Dothan passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019 at her residence. Funeral Services will be held at 10 am on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ramona Smith and Rev. Paul McVay officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park with Robert Byrd directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday evening from 6-8 pm. Mrs. Baxter was born January 23, 1938 in Newton Mississippi. She was a 1956 graduate of Newton High School, a graduate of East Central Junior College in Mississippi, and received her BS and master's degrees in Elementary Education and Music Education from the University of West Alabama. She was a teacher for 29 years, having taught at Craig Air Force Base, Selma, AL Elementary, Thomasville, AL Elementary, and W.S. Neal-East Brewton, AL, where she taught until her retirement in 1991. Mrs. Baxter received her COS in Methodist Theology from Emory University. She served as local pastor of several United Methodist Churches from 1982 until 2015, including May Creek, Douglas Chapel, Dixie, Kinston, Canoe, Coffee Springs, Columbia, Mt. Zion, Mt. Ida, Chestnut Grove, and Central Ridge. Mrs. Baxter was preceded in death by her father, Leonard C. Grantham, by her mother, Essie Myrick Grantham, and by her brother, Joseph Grantham. Survivors include her husband, John H. Baxter; her sons, John I (Rachel) Baxter and Kevin D. (Yvette) Baxter; her granddaughter, Alecia Rae (Kenny) South; her grandson, John Michael (Carmon) Baxter; her sister, Ramona (Bobby) Hamel; and numerous nieces and nephews. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
