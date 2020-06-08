Pastor Floyd Beacham, age 87, of Dothan departed this life on June 3, 2020; visitation will be Monday, June 8, 2020 4-6 PM at the Trinity Missionary Baptist Church, Dothan; Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 11:00 AM at the Gates of Heaven Cemetery; under the direction of the caring staffs of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care".

