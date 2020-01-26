Joe Beall, Jr. Joe Beall, Jr. of Tallahassee, FL passed away on his 74th birthday on January 17, 2019 at Wellstar North Fulton Hospital in Atlanta. He was born in Dothan and grew up in Cottonwood, Alabama. Mr. Beall was born to Joe Beall, Sr. and Catharine Ford Beall. He graduated from Marion Military Institute and attended Auburn University. He served in the United States Marine Corps and recently retired from Ponder Enterprises, Inc. He loved restoring old boats and sailing. Like most of his family, he loved Compass Lake and was a competition water skier in his earlier days. Mr. Beall is survived by his sister, Josephine "Jobie" Beall Ponder and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Catharine Beall Byrd. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
