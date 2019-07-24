Mrs. Betty Treadaway Beasley, a lifelong resident of Newton, Alabama, died after a short illness on Thursday July 19, 2019 while in Atlanta, GA. Funeral services for Mrs. Beasley will be 2:00 P.M. Friday, July 26, 2019, at Wicksburg Assembly of God Church with Pastor Rickey Devine Officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery, Holman Funeral Home of Ozark directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home in Ozark Thursday from 5:00 P. M. until 7:00 P. M. Condolences may be expressed at www.HolmanFuneralHome.com
