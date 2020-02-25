Mrs. Charla Kaye White Beauchamp, 53, a resident of Ashford, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020 at her home. Funeral services will be held at 5:30 pm, Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Harvest Church, 2727 Fortner St., Dothan, AL, led by Reverend Ralph Sigler, Reverend Keith Frith and Reverend Bill Holland. The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm until 5:00 pm on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Harvest Church. Charla was born in Cullman, Alabama, on October 24, 1966 and adopted by Charles Morris and Grace Cain White. She attended the University of Mobile and Troy University where she received her Master's degree in Education. Charla was employed with the Dothan City Schools teaching elementary education and was a Plexus Ambassador under Team McCabe. She was also a Charter Member of Harvest Church. Charla's main loves were her Savior, her husband and three children. She was preceded in death by her father. Survivors include: her husband of 29 years Larry Beauchamp, Jr., daughters Lauren Elyse, Emma and son Caleb Beauchamp; her mother Grace Cain White; a sister Kelli (Jody) Hinson of Dallas, TX; father and mother-in-law, Dr. Larry (Nadine) Beauchamp, Sr.; a sister-in- law Sandy (Gary) Waltman of Mobile, AL; and nephews, Kyron and Kaden Hinson and Cartel Woodkins. As education was of the utmost importance to Charla, a scholarship fund is being created for her children at Wells Fargo. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at any Wells Fargo Location to "Charla Beauchamp-Memorial Fund". Glover Funeral Home of Dothan has been entrusted with the arrangements. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com (334) 699-3888.

