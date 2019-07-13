Thomas Baxter Beck, a resident of Abbeville, died early Friday morning, July 12, 2019, at his home. He was 44. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, July 14, 2019, in the Hickory Grove Free Will Baptist Church with Reverend Thomas D. Gamble and Reverend James Payne officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Holman-Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 P.M. Sunday in the church sanctuary. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Safe Haven Animal Rescue & Kennels (S.H.A.R.K.), P.O. Box 126, Abbeville, AL 36310. Thomas Beck was born in Sunnyside, Washington and moved to Abbeville in 1984. He attended Hickory Grove Free Will Baptist Church. Thomas was currently employed by Money Motors and was formerly employed by WestPoint Stevens. Surviving relatives include his father, Jess Beck and his mother, Joyce Johnson Beck, both of Abbeville; a brother, Stephen Dansby (Lynn). Headland; a nephew, Colby Dansby; aunts and uncles, Mary Ann and Hawley Money, Lee and Pat Martin, and Bonnie Morris. Serving as active pallbearers will be Stephen Dansby, Mickey Skeen, Matthew Campbell, Steve Bradley, Skyler Skeen, Jo Jo Money and Clay Money. Holman Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of funeral arrangements. Phone 334-585-5261.You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com.
