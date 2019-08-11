Mary Virginia (Gence) Beckwith, age 85, of Enterprise, AL, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Beckwith, sister, Rosa Thead, her parents, Rip and Virginia Rawls. Mary Virginia was a lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church of Enterprise. Survivors include a daughter, Ginny Beckwith, Salem, OR; son and daughter-in-law, James (Jay) Beckwith (Rita) Enterprise, AL; granddaughter, Macy Beckwith, Glennwood, AL. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Monday, August 12, 2019 at Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel with Rev. Tonya Elmore officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service time. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: First United Methodist Church, 217 Main Street, Enterprise, AL or Kindred Hospice, 1200 Rucker Blvd., Enterprise, AL 36330. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com
