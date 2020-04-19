Howard J. Beeson of Enterprise passed away Friday, April 17, 2020. He was 92. A private graveside service will be held Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Meadowlawn Cemetery with Pastor James Endrihs officiating and Sorrells Funeral Home of Enterprise directing. Howard was born August 10, 1927 to the late Austin and Edna Beeson. He was preceded in death by his son, Randall Beeson; daughter, Ava Maddox; granddaughter, Tabitha Maddox and grandson, Jason Byrd. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Also a dear friend to many. He had a big presence in the hunting and archery world for which he received many awards. He was a former member of the Pope & Young Club where he obtained many trophies, such as the Pope & Young record book, a black bear and Iowa whitetail deer. He was the former president of the Southeast Alabama Archery Club at Fort Rucker for over 30 years, was nominated for the Archery Hall of Fame and voted one of the 25 men and women "who have changed the face of hunting and fishing" as an advocate presented by the national magazine, "Outdoor Life". Other awards include a multi-national champion in NFAA BHFS division both indoor and outdoor. The biggest gem in his crown would be his teaching and mentoring children in the field of archery. He also helped NASA develop it's simulator program for the Lunar Landing Module (LLM) during the Apollo missions. He transitioned to Huey helicopter simulators at Ft. Rucker until his retirement. He lived a life of following his passions. His family will miss him dearly. He was also a member of Christ the King Lutheran Church. He is survived by his wife, Irma Beeson of Enterprise, AL; daughter, Gina Slitti of Panama City Beach, FL; son, Jay Beeson (Erika) of Hoover, AL; three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com
