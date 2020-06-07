Gloria Ann Bell, professed Carmelite of the Third Order, left this world to be with her Lord, on Friday, June 5, 2020. Her life will continue to live in the hearts of those who reached out to her and where blessed. The Holy Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Columba Catholic Church, Dothan, Alabama, on Wednesday, June 10th at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. "her death is but a seed planted, and like that first created dawn, His Light has burst into that seed's darkness; her Heaven was born." The Church follows the CDC guidelines. Please comply with social distancing and masks. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
