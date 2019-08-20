Claud Christopher "Chris" Bence, Jr. went to be with his Lord on August 17, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer. Born to Claud C. Bence and Julia Blalock on April 15, 1947, he spent his growing up years in Abbeville, Al. A 1965 graduate of Abbeville High, Chris had a love of radio and even as a teen, became a DJ at the Abbeville radio station. Chris's career was varied and notable as the voice of several radio stations but he found his true passion building the powerful FM 95 WTVY in the 70's and 80's as a DJ, programmer and General Manager. Some will also remember Chris as a weatherman on WTVY-TV and a cohost on the Morning Show. Politics came calling and he had the privilege of serving Governor Fob James in two terms. First term, as Press Secretary and in the second term as Executive Liaison. Chris also served as Chief of Staff to Attorney General Troy King during this term. After retirement, Chris and his wife, Charlene, traveled extensively; having completed their goal of hitting the road and not just visiting, but exploring all 48 contiguous states and Canada. A move to Lookout Mountain in Mentone, Al in 2017 allowed the beauty of nature to refresh them in between trips. To continue to love and cherish Chris is his wife, Charlene; son, Jason Bence, Naples, FL; daughter, Lori Bryson, Smyrna, TN; grandchildren, Skyler and Savannah Cagle, Smyrna TN; one sister, Priscilla (Max) Johnson, Woodstock, GA; brother, Bill (Paige) Bence, Smith Station, AL; brother- in-law, Charles Work, Centre, AL; sister in law, Vickie (Mick) Murphy, Dothan, AL; and many nieces, nephews, cousin and old and new friends. To fulfill his wishes, Chris will be honored and buried in a private ceremony at a future date.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.