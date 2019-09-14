Carolyn (Callie) Dee Benecchi, 80 years old, died peacefully on Sunday September 8, 2019. Callie was born in Lewiston, Maine, daughter of Raymond and Francis (Prince) Stetson. She was educated at schools in Quincy, Massachusetts & worked at Boston's Long Island Hospital as a personal officer until her retirement. She was the wife of Donald Benecchi for 39 years and moved from W. Bridgewater, MA to Dothan, AL in 2011. Callie was an avid sewer and knitter and enjoyed making decorative flags for her home and for friends. During the New England summers, she enjoyed sailing aboard the family sail boat "Blue Velvet" from Newport RI to Cape Cod, Martha's Vineyard and Long Island Sound area. With her outgoing personality, sense of humor and positive outlook on life, she easily made many lifelong friends including a group of southern belles who befriended her making her feel like one of them. She is survived by her husband, and children; Robin Howard and husband David of Norton, MA; Kimberly Graham of E. Bridgewater, MA; Melissa Genthner and husband Burke of Dothan, AL; Richard Benecchi and wife Maria of Parma, Italy and Robert Benecchi and wife Susan of Herndon, VA; and four grandchildren: Chiara, Graham, Joshua and Sarah. She is also survived by her brothers; Lee Stetson of Midpines, CA and Paul Stetson of Gansevoort, NY. She was pre-deceased by her brother David Stetson. Friends and relatives are respectfully invited to her memorial service to be held on Tuesday, September 17th at Sunset Memorial Park, 1700 Barrington Rod, Midland City, AL 36350. Visitation is at 3:00 PM, followed by service at 4:00 PM with reception at 5:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Callie can be made to Pulmonary Fibrosis foundation. https://app.mobliecause.com/vf/PFFTribute/CarolynBenecchi or Text PFFTribute436 to 717. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
