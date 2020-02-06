Mrs. Linda Callihan Benefield of Hartford passed away Fri., January 31, 2020 at her daughter's residence in Warner Robins, Georgia. She was 75. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, in Sorrells Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Bryan Carpenter officiating. Burial will follow at Tabernacle United Methodist Church Cemetery with Sorrells Funeral Home of Slocomb directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Mrs. Benefield was born on November 5, 1944 in Dothan to A. B. and Minnie Palmer Hughes. Mrs. Benefield graduated Magna cum laude from Gulf Coast Community College while working as an accountant at Foster, Johnson and Foster Accountants then Paulk's Moving and Storage. She lived and worked many years in Panama City, Florida before moving to Andalusia, Alabama and working for Barrow's Furniture. She finally returned to her hometown and family farm in Hartford. She retired from Slocomb Water Works in September 2019. She was a member of Union Baptist Church of Slocomb. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 47 years, Jimmy R. Benefield; her natural parents, A. B. and Minnie Palmer Hughes; her caring brother, Eudon "Don" Hughes Callihan and her loving adoptive parents, Irvin and Alma Palmer Callihan. Survivors include one daughter: Susan Paige (Richard) Edwards of Warner Robins, Georgia; one granddaughter: Brittanie Larelle Edwards of Warner Robins, Georgia; one niece: Sherrie Ladonna (Randall) Shutes of Hartford; and many other extended family and friends. Flowers are being accepted or donations may be made to: American Cancer Society www.cancer.org or Pancreatic Cancer Action Network www.pancan.org www.sorrellsfuneral.com
Benefield, Mrs. Linda Callihan
