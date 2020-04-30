Deacon William Benson God saw fit to call home the spirit of his son, Deacon William Benson, on April 27, 2020, after a short illness. Deacon Benson was born in Henry County Alabama, to the late Mack and Hattie Mae Benson, on July 20, 1946. e joined Balkum Missionary Baptist Church at an early age. Deacon Benson was well-known for using his God given talent to preach the gospel through his amazing voice. He founded the Benson Singers and spent 19 years performing for churches and revivals around the Wiregrass and beyond. He was preceded in death by his parents: Mack and Hattie Mae Benson and his brother, Narmon Benson of Pensacola, Florida (Mable). He is survived by his children: Charles L. Benson (Angie), Diane Smith (Jab), William Benson (Debbie), Tommy Neil (Letanya) and Lucinda Benson-Ware. His grandchildren: Jessica Benson, Erica McKissick, NaQuelle Hatter, Devin Benson, Elijah Benson, Berlynn Benson, Kiera Neil and Roderian Benson. Visitation will be held at Stanford and Sons Funeral Home, Abbeville Alabama, Thursday, April 30, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held at Balkum Missionary Church Cemetery, Friday, May 1, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Stanford and Sons Funeral Home of Abbeville, 334-585-5344, is in charge of arrangements.
