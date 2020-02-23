Mr. Richard David Benson, age 86, of Dothan, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020. Richard was born October 17, 1933 in Toronto, Canada to the late Charles F. Benson and Margaret E. Dunlap Benson. A member of Evergreen Presbyterian Church, Richard graduated from Florida State University where he was a 4 year letterman in basketball. He served his country in the United States Marine Corp where he attained the rank of Captain. A self-employed accountant for 40 years, Richard also worked for 25 years with Metropolitan Life Insurance. Richard was a life member of Marine Corp League as well as a member of the SSGA Golf Association and Canal Group Golf Association. Richard is preceded in death by his parents, Charles Benson and Margaret Dunlap Benson. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Shirley Cook Benson; his daughter, Lori Ann Benson of Duluth, GA; his sons, Dr. Richard D. Benson, Jr. (Kim) of Charlotte, NC and Casey S. Benson (Nancy) of Dothan, AL; his sister, Beth Schwartzmueller (Gary) of Columbus, OH; his brother, Charles D. Benson (Louise) of Apopka, FL; his grandchildren, Jack Benson, Austin Benson (Angel), Taylor Tindal, McKenzie Benson, and Conner Benson; his great-grandchild, Dante Benson; numerous other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life service will be held 11 AM, Monday, March 2, 2020 at Evergreen Presbyterian Church with Dr. Joe Johnson officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Evergreen Presbyterian Church Food Pantry at 1103 North Pontiac Avenue, Dothan, Alabama 36303.

