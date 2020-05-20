Sallie White Bentley Sallie White Bentley, a resident of Cottonwood, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020, after a brief illness. She was 97 years old. A family graveside service will be held on Wednesday in the Cottonwood City Cemetery with Rev. Don Tew officiating and Glover Funeral Home Directing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dothan Rescue Mission, P.O. Box 6691, Dothan, AL 36302 or your favorite charity. Mrs. Bentley was born April 26, 1923, the daughter of Daniel Leon White and Eula Harper White. She was a 1941 graduate of Cottonwood High School and a member of First Baptist Church in Cottonwood for 88 years. Mrs. Bentley was employed as clerk and magistrate for the Town of Cottonwood until her retirement in 1989. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, preparing meals for her family, taking care of her yard and watching Atlanta Braves baseball. Mrs. Bentley was preceded in death by her husband, Mack Marshall Bentley, her parents, her siblings. John C. White, Rev Dan White, Bessie Stieringer, Willie Chapman and Elizabeth Whithead. Survivors include her daughters, JoAnne (Ronnie) Owens and Linda (Paul) Long. Her grandchildren, Kim (Holmes) Hendrickson, Michael (Katie) Long, Brooke (Matt) Rice and Brian (Kim) Owens. Her great-grandchildren, Ashby Hendrickson, Collier Long, Sawyer Rice, Sallie-Grace Owens and Mack Owens. Her brother Jim (Judy) White. The family would like to express a special thank you to her friend and caregiver, Pam Boyette. www.gloverfuneral.com
