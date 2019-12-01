Mr. David W. Benton, a resident of Newton, joined his family and friends in heaven Friday November 29, 2019. He was 91. Funeral services will be held Monday, December 2, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Sunset Funeral Home with Rev. Andy Wood officiating. Burial will follow in Newton City Cemetery with Robert Byrd directing. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Flowers will be accepted, or memorials made to the Newton Alumni Association, 3980 Highway 273 Graceville, FL 32440-4736. Mr. Benton was born January 3, 1928, the youngest child of Thomas Marvin and Hettie Price Benton in Newton, Alabama. He was a graduate of Newton High School and attended Campbell Business College. In 1945, he joined the United States Navy and was aboard the USS Blue Ridge during "Operation Crossroads" at Bikini Atoll to observe the Atomic Bomb tests. After fulfilling his Naval duties, he was a member of the Dothan National Guard for 10 years. He was employed with Civil Service with the Department of Defense for 30 years at Ft. Rucker. After retiring, he worked at Office Depot for 10 years. Mr. Benton was a charter member of the Newton Ruritan Club which was founded in 1962. Their aim was to achieve fellowship, goodwill, and community service to the town of Newton. He was actively working on various projects and needs for his beloved town of Newton until 2019. He was also a member of the Newton Alumni Association and always trying to help expand Newton Elementary School. In addition to his parents and wife, Inez Childree Benton, Mr. Benton was preceded in death by his 6 brothers, Dewey, Harmon, Ralph, Cecil, Raymond, and Elex Benton; his 4 sisters, Gladys Sullivan, Edna McSween, Ruby Treadaway, and Iva Nora Stanford. Survivors include his son, David (Donna) Benton of Dothan; a daughter Donna (Dean) Tate of Dothan; 6 grandchildren, Carol (Mike) Andrews, Brandy (Dewayne) Knowles, Buzzy Jerkins, David (Casey) Benton, JoAna (Chris) McKenzie, and Harrison Benton; 11 great-grandchildren, Shelby Andrews, David Michael Andrews, Jack Andrews, Lawson McKenzie, Madison McKenzie, Ella Claire McKenzie, Thomas Benton, Holden Knowles, Hunter Jones, Alexis Jones, and Kameron Jones; and numerous nieces and nephews. Serving as pallbearers will be his grandsons and great-grandsons. A special thanks to Kindred Hospice for the loving care and compassion shown to our Dad and family. www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
