Mrs. Mattie Benton, age 94 of Dothan (formerly of Douglas, Georgia) passed away Monday morning, June 29, 2020 at Extendicare Nursing Care, following an extended illness. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from noon until 2pm at Family First Funeral Care.

