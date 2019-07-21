Jeannie Lee Hutchins Billingsley, age 92, passed away on July 15, 2019 in Orem, Utah. Memorial services will be held at Calvary Baptist Church at 2 PM, Saturday, July 27, 2019. The family will receive friends from 1 PM until service time. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Outreach Department of Calvary Baptist Church.

