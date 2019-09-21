Mr. Henry Bently Birdsong, age 91, of Hartford, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019 at his residence. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 at Bottoms Garden Chapel Funeral Home in Hartford. Burial will follow in the Hartford City Cemetery with full military rites. Visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m. Henry was born on February 13, 1928, in Winder, GA. He completed high school in 1945 at Rabun Gap Nacoochee School in Georgia. From 1946-1952, Henry served in the US Army, serving with the 82nd Airborne. His service included assignments in Guam and Japan. Exiting the regular army with the rank of Corporal in 1952, he then joined the Army National Guard where he received his commission as an officer and served until his retirement in 1976 with the rank of Major. Settling in Geneva County, near Hartford, AL, Henry married Mary Brannon in 1958. They had 5 children, 10 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Henry was a wonderful husband and father, always making time to participate in his children's interests. Henry had been a member of Shiloh Baptist Church since 1945. Bottoms Garden Chapel PO Box 296 Hartford, AL 36344
