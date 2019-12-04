Mr. Donald Eddie Black, of Dothan, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019 at his home. He was 78. Mr. Black was born September 13, 1941 in Miller County, Georgia to the late George "Eddie" Black and Rubye Irene Gordon Black. Survivors include his wife, Patricia "Pat" Black; his son, Sean (Hannah) Black; three grandchildren, Aiden, Noah, and Grace Black of Birmingham; two sisters, Helen Goodrum of Thomasville, GA and Cheryl (Greg) Wells of Deatsville, AL; nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, December 7, 2019 from the Ward Wilson Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Ray Jones and Reverend Bob Sanders officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 AM until 11 AM, prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Ridgecrest Baptist Church Building Fund, 1231 Fortner Street, Dothan, AL 36301. The family would like to express special thanks to Dr. Murry Sexton and his staff along with Kindred Hospice and their staff. And a special thank you to Dana Register. www.wardwilson.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.