Verdie W. Black, Westside Terrace, Dothan, died September 25, 2019. She was 98 years old. She was the daughter of Lester and Onnie Liel Hildreth Whaley. She was a graduate of Troy High School and Troy University. She taught at Young Junior High School twenty years. She then worked with her husband in their jewelry store, Tom Black Jewelers. The store was sold in February 1979. They traveled a lot after that time until Tom's health prevented traveling. She was a homemaker, artist, as well as a teacher. She also enjoyed reading, fishing, and growing flowers. She was a faithful member of the Ester Sunday School Class and Calvary Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her husband Thomas C. Black, her parents Lester and Onnie Whaley, her brothers John and Ed Whaley, and two sisters, Emma Dean and Lundie Riddle. She is survived by a son, W. Allan Boomer and daughter-in-law Sherry, two granddaughters, Marnie and Heather, and three great-grandchildren, Jace, Caleb, and Sovana. Her Favorite Bible verse is Psalm 119:11 "Thy word have I hidden in my heart that I might not sin against thee." Celebration of Life Service will be 4:00 pm Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Ward Wilson Funeral Home, with visitation from 2:00 pm until service time. Burial to follow at Memory Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alabama Children's Homes, 1302 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, AL, or a favorite charity. Pallbearers will be John Stephens, David Roberts, Caleb Roberts, Sovana Roberts, Ricky Dean, Robert Dean, Bob Whaley and Tim Owen. www.wardwilson.com
