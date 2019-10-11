Mrs. Annie Clyde Blackman, of Dothan, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019 in Greenville, South Carolina. She was 96. Born October 22, 1922 in Barbour County, Alabama to the late Amon Clyde Smith and Mattie Purswell Smith, Annie moved to Dothan as a young child. She was a member of Landmark Baptist Church and retired from Ansell after 26 years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Abraham Lincoln Webb (Abe) and Willie Floyd Blackman (Floyd); her sons, Robert Earl Webb and Joe Webb; son-in-law, Jimmy Ward; her sister, Lola Mae Campbell (Monroe); and her brothers, Gary, Curtis, R. B., James, Pete, Don, Morris, and Cecil Smith; and brother-in-law, Jennings Smith. She is survived by her daughters, Lillian Ann Webb Ward and Judy Webb Bailey (Tom); her sister, Jeanette Smith; 10 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, 9 great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 2 PM, Saturday, October 12, 2019 from the Ward Wilson Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Elliott Parrish officiating. Burial will follow in Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery with Ward Wilson Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends from 1 PM until 2 PM, prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Landmark Baptist Church, 2008 John D Odom Road, Dothan, AL 36303. www.wardwilson.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.