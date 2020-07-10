Darren Lee Blackmon, a resident of Dothan, died early Thursday morning, July 9, 2020, in a Dothan hospital. He was 32. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com. Phone 334-693-3371.

