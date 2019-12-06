Mr. Tellis Blackmon, Jr., age 85 of Dothan, AL, passed away on December 2, 2019; visitation will be held one hour prior the funeral service on Saturday, December 7, 2019 11 AM at the Georgette L. Scott Memorial Chapel, 814 Headland Ave, Dothan, AL; under the direction of the caring staffs of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care".

