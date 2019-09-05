Mr. Wilton Blackmon, 83, of Dothan, Alabama passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 following a brief illness at his residence. He was born in Dale County, Alabama on June 3, 1936 to the late Alto and Mary Andrews Blackmon. He was a member of Rehobeth Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held at 11 A.M. Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Ward Wilson Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Memory Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 9:30 to 11 A.M.
