Dorothy Blake of Enterprise passed away Friday, June 26, 2020. She was 75. A memorial service will be Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Sorrells Funeral Home in Enterprise. The family will receive friends at the funeral home beginning at 1:00 pm and continuing until time of service. Dorothy was born June 3, 1945 to the late Roy and Helen Burr. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Blake; granddaughter, Ember Weissenberger and brothers, Robert and Roger Burr. She is survived by her sons, Andrew Weissenberger (Crystal) and Stephen Weissenberger (JoJo) both of Enterprise; granddaughters, Alexis Weissenberger, Emma Edgar and Natalie Edgar; grandson, River Edgar; fiancée, Henry Willis; and brother, Fred Burr of Wisconsin. Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory of Enterprise is in charge of arrangements. To sign a guest register, please visit www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com.

