Dan Blalock, Sr., a resident of Abbeville, died early Sunday morning, April 19, 2020, in the Henry County Health & Rehabilitation Facility. He was 78. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a family graveside service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in the Abbeville Memorial Cemetery with Reverend Jud Waldrop officiating. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Holman-Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangments. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Calvary Baptist Church, 310 Dothan Road, Abbeville, AL 36310 Dan Blalock was a lifelong resident of Abbeville, son of the late Will Long Blalock and Vallie Tate Blalock. He was preceded in death by a brother, Hugh Long Blalock and a sister, Nina Blalock Weems. Surviving relatives include his wife of fifty-five years, Earnestine M. Blalock; a son, Dan Blalock, Jr. (Autumn), three grandchildren, Colette Blalock, Tate Blalock and Colin Blalock, all of Abbeville. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com. Phone 334-585-5261.

