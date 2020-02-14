Gayle Lynn Blevins, a resident of Ozark, Alabama passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at a local hospital. She was 67. Gayle was survived by her children, William Brooks and Stephanie Nelson; her grandchildren, Christopher Jordan Brooks and Travis Austin Brooks; her brothers, Rick Medecke and Gary Medecke; her sister, Teri Watson; her life partner, Steve Chandler; and several nieces and nephews. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

