Mr. Charles Edward Blount, of Dothan, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019 following an extended illness. He was 75. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, December 30, 2019 at Bay Springs Baptist Church with Pastor Scott Cox officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Sunday evening at Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Youth Department at Bay Springs Baptist Church, 1721 Bay Springs Road, Dothan, AL 36305. Charles was born on September 1, 1944 in Washington County, Florida to Edward and Jeanette Blount but lived most of his life in Dothan. He served in the U.S. Air Force and, afterwards, spent more than 20 years as an agent for the Alabama Alcohol Beverage Control Board. He retired in 1996. Charles loved God, his family, fishing, and University of Alabama football. Most of all, though, he loved helping others, expecting nothing in return. In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his brother Jimmy and his sister-in-law, Lynda, his father in-law and mother-in-law, Foy and Muriel Harrison, his sister-in-law Lisa Honea, and his grandson, Joshua Strength. Survivors include his wife Marie; his children, Jason Blount (Leslie), Tami Darley (Ben), Theresa Strength (David), and Scott Bolin; his sisters, Janice Jones (Jimmie), Myrtice Conner (Terry); his brother, Bobby Blount (Teresa). He is also survived by his 9 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews; and his special friend, Ken Curtis. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Blount, Charles Edward
