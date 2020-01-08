Mrs. Susie Lee Blount of Dothan passed away Monday, December 30, 2019 at the age of 78. Funeral services will be held at 11 A.M. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Alabama Avenue Baptist Church. The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday, January 11, 2020, one hour prior to the service.
To plant a tree in memory of Susie Blount as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.