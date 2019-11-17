Mr. Ronald Murray (Buddy) Bludsworth, a resident of Skipperville, died Thursday, November 14, 2019. He was 78 years old. Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M. Monday, November 18, 2019, from Chalkhead Baptist Church with Reverend Michael Woodham, Reverend Phil Craddock and Reverend Dr. Jabe J. Fincher, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow in Asbury United Methodist Church Cemetery, Holman Funeral Home and Cremations of Ozark directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home in Ozark Sunday from 3:00 P.M. until 5:00 P. M. Condolences may be expressed at www.HolmanFuneralHome.com

Tags

Load entries