Mr. Ronald Murray "Buddy" Bludsworth, a resident of Skipperville, died Thursday, November 14, 2019. He was 78 years old. Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M. Monday, November 18, 2019, from Chalkhead Baptist Church with Reverend Michael Woodham, Reverend Phil Craddock and Reverend Dr. Jabe J. Fincher, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow in Asbury United Methodist Church Cemetery, Holman Funeral Home and Cremations of Ozark directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home in Ozark Sunday from 3:00 P.M. until 5:00 P. M. Mr. Bludsworth was born September 9, 1941 in Ozark, Alabama to the late Lewie Frank Bludsworth and Sara Nadine Ketcham Bludsworth. He graduated from Carroll High School in 1961, attended Wallace Community College and Troy University in Dothan. He served in the Alabama Army National Guard for three years. Buddy worked with Sherwin Williams in Ozark and Dothan as Credit Manager, retiring following nineteen years of service. He attended Chalkhead Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Sarah Pappani and Helen Rhodes; and one brother, Frank Gilland. Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Mary Monk Bludsworth; one sister, Myra Davis of Dothan; five brothers, John B. Bludsworth of Wetumpka, Durwood Bludsworth of Dothan, Joe Bludsworth of Hoover, Dennie Bludsworth of Ozark, and Harold Bludsworth of Altoona, Alabama. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the Asbury United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 2536 County Road 33, Ozark, Alabama 36360. Condolences may be expressed at www.HolmanFuneralHome.com
