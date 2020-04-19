Jean Meyers Boettger passed away peacefully on 04/13/2020 from congestive heart failure. Jean and her husband Bob (deceased 08/12/2017) had resided in Dothan since 1969 until 2016 when they moved to Charlotte, NC to be near a daughter. Jean was a longtime member of St. Columba Catholic Church and a 30 year volunteer with Catholic Social Services in Dothan. Jean is survived by her children: Barbara Wilkerson (Jim) of Charlotte, NC; David Boettger (Jill) of Salt Lake City, UT; Karen Dawson (Scott) of Vacaville, CA, and Mary Meachan (Ralph) of Marietta, GA plus 4 granddaughters, 3 grandsons, and 1 great grandson. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
